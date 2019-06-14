Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Major Shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren Sells 71,428 Shares

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $8,015,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Family L.L.C. Lauren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $7,516,368.44.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.13. 712,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,703,760 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 184.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.06.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

