Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.76

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $748.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.08%.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,734.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 896.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 148,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 162,202 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/range-resources-nyserrc-sets-new-52-week-low-at-6-76.html.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.