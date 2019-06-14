Rate3 (RTE) Trading 6.5% Higher This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, FCoin, BitForex and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $289,237.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $744.65 or 0.08629241 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039990 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001528 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017770 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC, FCoin, IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit, Coinrail, Ethfinex, Bibox, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

