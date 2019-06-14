Raymond James & Associates Has $1.85 Million Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 71,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 185,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP opened at $11.72 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

