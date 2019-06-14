Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $255,201.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,174 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.36.

NYSE RTN opened at $177.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $210.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/raytheon-nysertn-shares-sold-by-gam-holding-ag.html.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.