Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.50 to $22.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.73. Redfin has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $67,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,418 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.