Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $427,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,045.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total value of $3,012,456.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $412.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.78.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $307.42 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $295.27 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by ($0.79). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

