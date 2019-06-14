Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Raised by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,042,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,339,000 after buying an additional 113,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,754,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,325,220,000 after buying an additional 75,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,347,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,245,000 after buying an additional 330,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,138,000 after buying an additional 78,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,473,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $343.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $466.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.78.

REGN opened at $307.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $295.27 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,045.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total transaction of $3,012,456.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

