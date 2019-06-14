Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.25

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 96252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 237,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

