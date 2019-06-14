Republic Protocol (REN) Market Cap Hits $13.12 Million

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Republic Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $10.39, $51.55 and $20.33. During the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Republic Protocol has a market cap of $13.12 million and $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $727.03 or 0.08424991 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00040164 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001491 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. Republic Protocol’s official website is republicprotocol.com. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol.

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

