Request Network Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Request Network has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Request Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Radar Relay and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Network Profile

Request Network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Request Network’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox, Gate.io, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, DDEX, Liqui, OKEx, GOPAX, WazirX, Huobi, CoinExchange, Koinex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

