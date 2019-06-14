Research Analysts Set Expectations for HD Supply Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HD Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.73.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Longbow Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. HD Supply has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,525,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,692,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,084,000 after acquiring an additional 864,941 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 15.5% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,759,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,345,000 after acquiring an additional 639,764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 780.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,302,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,000,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,423,000 after acquiring an additional 546,858 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,456.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

