Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 14th (BBSI, CORT, CRESY, EBTC, FIBK, HA, HWKN, JBLU, LEXEA, LILA)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 14th:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Barrett Business Services Inc alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.