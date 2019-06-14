Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canada Goose (GOOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) in the last few weeks:

6/1/2019 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

5/31/2019 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

5/30/2019 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.50 price target on the stock.

5/30/2019 – Canada Goose had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

5/20/2019 – Canada Goose is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.32 price target on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

4/16/2019 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 1,655,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,545. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.15. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Canada Goose Holdings Inc alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 454.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.