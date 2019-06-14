RFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,420.00 target price (up from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,361.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,088.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423 shares of company stock worth $494,939 over the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

