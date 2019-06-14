Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) Trading 1,069.5% Higher

Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:RHNO) shares traded up 1,069.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rhino Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter. Rhino Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.

About Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO)

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

