Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 527.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 69.5% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ODC opened at $28.89 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $216.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $69.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

