Rhumbline Advisers Invests $296,000 in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Avrobio by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 215,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avrobio by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avrobio by 374.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 194,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,271,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVRO shares. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.42 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avrobio stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. Avrobio Inc has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

