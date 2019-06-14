Riverhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.5% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $3,262,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.41. 58,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $119.32. The company has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

