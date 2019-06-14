Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 7,480 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPT. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,288.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,555,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,083 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 600.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.66 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is an increase from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPT shares. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

