RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) Position Raised by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 194.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Get RIVERNORTH DO/COM alerts:

Shares of OPP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.11. 423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,341. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $17.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.86%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/rivernorth-do-com-nyseopp-position-raised-by-thomas-j-herzfeld-advisors-inc.html.

About RIVERNORTH DO/COM

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP).

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.