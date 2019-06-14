Rotharium Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Rotharium token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00008375 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. Rotharium has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $4,948.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00379463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.34 or 0.02509769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00150801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Rotharium Token Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

