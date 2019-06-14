ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $5.13 on Thursday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.33.

About ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.