Ryan K. Woodley Sells 10,000 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AAN opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.77. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Stephens set a $57.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Aaron's

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

