RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.35 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. RYB Education’s rating score has declined by 67.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $6.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RYB Education an industry rank of 35 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RYB Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RYB Education from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.69 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.25 to $7.15 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE:RYB opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. RYB Education has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 1.77.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYB. Yiheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in RYB Education in the fourth quarter worth about $4,050,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in RYB Education in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in RYB Education by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RYB Education in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in RYB Education in the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

