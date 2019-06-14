SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Holdings Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $175.84 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $178.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 20.06 and a quick ratio of 20.06.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.15.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 84,661 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $14,801,282.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,107,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 3,775 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $607,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,930,735.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,121 shares of company stock valued at $49,791,439. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

