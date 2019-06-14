Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Insider Buys £1,715.61 in Stock

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) insider Rupert Robson bought 249 shares of Sanne Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 689 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,715.61 ($2,241.75).

Shares of LON SNN opened at GBX 683 ($8.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. Sanne Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 446.50 ($5.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 737 ($9.63). The company has a market cap of $978.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Sanne Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. HSBC lifted their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital cut Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 705 ($9.21) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities cut Sanne Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price (up from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 795 ($10.39).

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

