Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) Receives €75.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €75.94 ($88.30).

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of SU stock opened at €74.66 ($86.81) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

