Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the first quarter valued at $18,003,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the fourth quarter valued at $5,219,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the fourth quarter valued at $3,823,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the fourth quarter valued at $3,349,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 794.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 128,625 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF opened at $27.41 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

