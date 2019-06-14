Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,765,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after acquiring an additional 101,786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,591,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,200,000 after buying an additional 149,489 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,473,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,543,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,373,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,406. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/schwab-us-large-cap-etf-nysearcaschx-position-raised-by-koshinski-asset-management-inc.html.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.