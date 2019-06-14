Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 148.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,936,000 after buying an additional 493,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 582,778 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 924,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 40,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 62,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $362.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Shauf sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $222,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, May 11th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/select-energy-services-inc-nysewttr-position-boosted-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.