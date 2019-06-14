SelfSell Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded up 94.9% against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00076009 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

