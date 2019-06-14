SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,166 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CECE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 508.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Dennis Sadlowski acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $28,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,700 shares in the company, valued at $800,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CECE. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $9.02 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $321.07 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,166 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/sg-americas-securities-llc-acquires-shares-of-10166-ceco-environmental-corp-nasdaqcece.html.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.