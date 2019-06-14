SG Americas Securities LLC Has $54,000 Position in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aerohive Networks were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIVE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aerohive Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 57,258.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Aerohive Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerohive Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Aerohive Networks in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

HIVE opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Aerohive Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. Research analysts predict that Aerohive Networks Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerohive Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

