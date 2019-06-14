Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shutterfly has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of SFLY stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shutterfly has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $96.91.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.06. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $324.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shutterfly will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Satish Menon sold 11,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $632,926.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher North sold 26,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,946.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,315.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,945. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,007,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,508,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,196,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,719,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 764,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,054,000 after buying an additional 264,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

