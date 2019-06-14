Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 32,840 Shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 10.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,567. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/sit-investment-associates-inc-sells-32840-shares-of-invesco-van-kampen-high-income-trust-ii-nysevlt.html.

About Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.