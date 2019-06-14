Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $38.07 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 92.30% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, CFO David R. Callen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 51.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.