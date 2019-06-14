SocialCoin (SOCC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. SocialCoin has a total market cap of $4,415.00 and approximately $342.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SocialCoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001499 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

