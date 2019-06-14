Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV) shares rose 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 121,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 225,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

