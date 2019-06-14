Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.61. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.49 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 538.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,927. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

