Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Given “Buy” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.32 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $18.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STXB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 352,717 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 929,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after buying an additional 170,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 134.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 134.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.