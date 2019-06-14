SRCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $312,550.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00390094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.02486889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00153745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000806 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

