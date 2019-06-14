Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.05

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 12583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. ValuEngine raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.19 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 418.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

