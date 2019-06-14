Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) vs. Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Critical Analysis

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stamps.com and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 1 3 2 0 2.17 Rimini Street 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stamps.com presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.93%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.80%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Stamps.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stamps.com and Rimini Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $586.93 million 1.20 $168.64 million $9.84 4.12 Rimini Street $252.79 million 1.33 -$67.96 million ($0.32) -16.13

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stamps.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 23.31% 26.02% 19.31% Rimini Street -27.11% N/A -8.40%

Summary

Stamps.com beats Rimini Street on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

