Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0293 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $101.71 million and $18.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDCM, Binance and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00379266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02472073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00158742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, DDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, OOOBTC, DEx.top, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Neraex, Bittrex, ABCC, IDAX, Liqui, Radar Relay, BigONE, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Ovis, Upbit, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Livecoin, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Cobinhood, TOPBTC, Tidex, Binance, ChaoEX, Huobi, Koinex, OKEx, Bancor Network, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

