Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 3,500 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $123,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $35.93. 9,166,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,198,540. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of -0.08. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 35.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

