Stephens Analysts Give Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) a $67.00 Price Target

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) has been assigned a $67.00 target price by Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAN. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Northcoast Research raised Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

Aaron’s stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $61.07.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.09 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $697,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $2,300,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,720 shares of company stock worth $9,494,952 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,720,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4,622.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,485 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

