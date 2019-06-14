Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,877 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,401% compared to the typical daily volume of 155 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Popular to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $53.25 on Friday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Popular had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

