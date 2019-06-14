Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 425.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 46.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

ITE stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $61.51. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.1145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

