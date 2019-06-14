Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Holdings Decreased by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge comprises about 10.3% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $13,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

SRI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,337. The company has a market capitalization of $828.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.26. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.20 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anthony L. Moore sold 15,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $432,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 21,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $558,753.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,996.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,315 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

